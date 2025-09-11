Shropshire FA shortlisted for national award

The nomination celebrates the Association’s outstanding safeguarding work, led by Designated Safeguarding Officer, Sam Griffiths.

The awards, set to take place at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, November 6, shine a spotlight on the most innovative projects and initiatives delivered by the 50 County FAs across England.

With over 250 nominations submitted this year, the shortlist reflects an ever-growing commitment to making grassroots football safe, inclusive and accessible for all.

Shropshire FA CEO, Andy Weston, said: "Safeguarding is at the heart of everything we do. To have Sam Griffiths’ work recognised at this level is a fantastic achievement and a credit to the dedication of our staff and volunteers."

Tim Foster, The FA’s Head of Operations for Grassroots Football, added: "These awards celebrate the exceptional impact County FAs have on the game. Each shortlisted project demonstrates true innovation and helps ensure grassroots football continues to thrive."

From Referee Development to Women & Girls, the 12 award categories highlight the breadth of work shaping the future of football.

For Shropshire FA, this nomination is not only an honour but also a testament to the safe and welcoming environments it is creating across the county.