Shifnal Town give battling display on big Bury occasion but seen off in second half - non-league round-up

The Gigg Lane trip, an eagerly-awaited clash against the reformed Bury who are looking to rise back up the pyramid, saw Shifnal give a fine account of themselves in Northern Premier West action.

But Bury's class told with a more clinical second-half display - though Connor Patterson's visitors held out for the best part of an hour as they looked to upset the considerable home crowd.

Shifnal goalkeeper Andy Wycherley was not overly worked in the first period, where his defence stood firm with a number of blocks.

Shifnal - featuring skipper Kyle Bennett who played for then-League One Bury in the 2010/11 season - held out until DJ Pedro converted after a cross was headed back into a crowded penalty area.

Bury turned on the style in the ascendency though Shifnal midfielder Kevin Monteiro, back from injury, flashed across goal with just a one-goal deficit and 15 minutes left. But Bury's Rustam Stepans found the bottom corner with an unerring finish for 2-0 with 10 minutes left.

Tyler James finished well from a fine team move deep into stoppage time for a third. Bury are fourth, two places and points below Shifnal in second, having played two games fewer.

Whitchurch Alport bounced back from midweek Midland Premier disappointment to make it back-to-back Saturday successes with a fine 3-0 win away at high-flying Coton Green.

Jayson Starkey's Alport - who were beaten by 1874 Northwich in midweek - did most of the work in the first half at Tamworth outfit Coton, who went down to 10 men after 20 minutes with a handball from Jay Lionga on the goalline. Freddie Bishton converted from the penalty spot.

George Carpenter made it 2-0 before the interval and Ben Wallis added a third in the second half to see Alport up to eighth. Alport are in Friday night action at Yockings Park this week, with the visit of Abbey Hulton United.

AFC Bridgnorth twice relinquished the lead and were made to settle for a point in Midland One action at Sutton United.

The Meadow Men, who are sixth, had an early Nicolas Turton lead cancelled out swiftly by the hosts before the in-form captain Mitch Bradford put the visitors back ahead prior to the hour.

Second-placed Sutton found another equaliser just inside the final 20 minutes and despite finishing the game with 10 men.

Allscott Heath climbed into the top half of North West Counties First Division South with the Shropshire derby bragging rights in a 3-1 comeback win at Market Drayton Town.

Hosts Town led early through Sam Preece and were still ahead by the hour, until Armando Wood struck a fine free-kick equaliser against his old side.

Ben Davies netted from the penalty spot for Allscott with four minutes left and Ben Summers added a third eight minutes into stoppages.

Second-bottom Haughmond are still to win this season but recorded a third draw in nine games against high-flying Stafford Town.

Mond took the lead through Harvey Lewis but Stafford hit back twice in quick succession into the second period. Ethan Pickford proved the Haughmond hero with an equaliser 18 minutes from time.

Mid-table Shawbury United were beaten 3-0 at home by Ashville. Telford Town, in third, did not play but head to Stafford on Tuesday.

Ludlow Town made it four wins from eight to go eighth in Hellenic Division One by seeing off Carterton 2-1 at home.