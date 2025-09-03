Sausage and cider festival to raise funds for new cricket pavilion

Festival goers are promised great music, fun for all the family, great food and of course a wide range of ciders and other drinks as well as the chance to watch cricket matches on both both days with the women’s team chasing promotion on the Sunday.

The event will be held on Friday (5), Saturday (6) and Sunday (7) at the club in Birch Road on the edge of the town. Money raised from the festival will go to the club’s plans for a new pavilion which, it says, will benefit not only the club but the local community.

Weekend events start on Friday, 6pm – 10pm with Vikki Bailey and Ego Friendly taking to the main stage.

Saturday runs from midday until 10pm. As will as being able to watch cricket there will be a host of games and activities for children and 10 hours of non stop music including Twice the Harmony, James Wynn, Collision, Eternity Road and S.4.T.W. while on Sunday there will be a ladies match and music from midday until 6pm with Jet Lag, Northern Soul DJ Steve Andrew and Electric Reflex.

As well as the traditional hot dogs there will also be stalls serving a variety of food and ice cream.

Ellesmere Cricket Club

Club chairman, James Harrison, said: “The festival is our major fundraiser of the year. We are working tirelessly towards our new pavilion and we hope people will come along and enjoy themselves and help us achieve our dream.”

Special weekend tickets are available for just £15 or single tickets are £5 for Friday and Sunday and £10 for Saturday. Accompanied under 18 year old are free.

There is also free parking.