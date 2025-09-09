Foxes’ Sir John Talbot’s youngsters shine to hold Cae Glas in thrilling top-of-the-league draw

In a tense and windswept afternoon of cricket in Wales, The Foxes from Calverhall showed grit, determination and youthful energy to hold top of the league contenders Cae Glas to a hard-fought draw.

Cae Glas, losing the toss and being put into bat, looked to push on in the blustery conditions, but The Foxes’ youngsters rose to the occasion with spirited bowling and sharp fielding. Leading from the front, Calverhall’s captain, Oliver Griffiths, set the tone with a disciplined spell of 9 overs, claiming 1 wicket for just 25 runs, helped by Chris Rowe and Justin Reynolds.

The Foxes youth walking off on Calverhall Cricket Club ground. Picture: Calverhall Cricket Team

But it was the younger generation that really stole the headlines. Aiden Rich bowled with great control, conceding just 27 runs from his 6 overs in prime death bowling, while Toby Cantwell kept the pressure on with 7 overs, snaring 1 wicket for 32 runs. In the field, the Sir John Talbot school duo of Mark Bolas and Joe Lea displayed energy and commitment, cutting off boundaries and saving vital runs at key moments as they prowled the leg side of the field. Their efforts helped restrict Cae Glas to 214 runs from 40 overs, a total that at one stage had looked destined to be much higher.

Joe Lea, of Calverhall and Sir John Talbot made sure the last 9 balls did not take his wicket forcing the draw. Picture: Calverhall Cricket Team

Young Foxes Hold Their Nerve in Final-Over Thriller

The Foxes’ reply with the bat was nothing short of a drama script, played out ball by ball under the win/lose/draw format.

The Foxes' opening pair of Ian Millard and Chris Rowe did their job superbly, blunting the pace attack and giving The Foxes a foundation. But from there, it was tough going. With the exception of skipper Oliver Griffiths and Nicholas Dobbs, the senior players offered little resistance as wickets fell cheaply and the scoreboard refused to tick. Against a top-of-the-league Cae Glas side, it looked as though the match might slip away.

Toby Cantwell, of Calverhall scored an unbeaten 23 runs partnering with Joe to save his team from defeat. Picture: Calverhall Cricket Team

Enter the youngsters. Once again, they proved the difference. Toby Cantwell, facing a ring of fielders barely an arm’s length away on his very first ball, stood tall and began to carve out a gritty, unbeaten 23 runs. Calm under pressure, he anchored the innings and guided his fellow young Foxes through the storm with Oliver Griffiths supporting him. The pair inched The Foxes within three blows of a “winning draw” before the skipper fell, leaving the outcome hanging in the balance and leadership on the field to Master Cantwell.

Out walked Joe Lea, core member of The Foxes and Sir John Talbot, confronted with nine deliveries of fast, pinpoint bowling. The equation was simple: survive, and The Foxes claim the draw; falter, and defeat.

The tension was palpable. First ball, again with a ring of fielders, some with helmets on – Joe nudged it off his legs for a single, cool as you like. The next two balls? Toby weathered the final two deliveries of the penultimate over, bringing us to the last six balls: Joe Lea versus the league leaders’ attack.

Mark Bolas, of Calverhall and Sir John Talbot saved many a run through his fielding. Picture: Calverhall Cricket Team

Every delivery was a test of nerve. Joe set his stance, focused on the stumps, and refused to yield. Wide ones were left alone; the straight ones were smothered. After four balls of Joe’s defiance, The Foxes knew they had the draw – but Joe wanted more: to finish not out and prove his mettle. Ball five offered a run, but he declined, determined to face it out. Ball six crashed down on him, but his bat came down firmer still. Blocked. Defended. Survived.

And with that, it was over – a draw snatched from the jaws of defeat, and in truth, a moral victory for The Foxes. Against the league contenders, The Foxes had stood firm with four schoolboys, one lady, and several veterans who, by their own admission, struggle to touch their toes.

On this day in Wales, the headlines belonged to the youngsters – Toby Cantwell, Joe Lea, Aiden Rich and Mark Bolas on a day when experience and youth combined so well, it was clear that the future looks very bright for the Calverhall side.