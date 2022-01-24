Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students end year on high

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do

The grading, which is the first external grading since the beginning of the pandemic, saw eight students tested in front of 8th degree black belt master George Cockburn. The club members were selected by instructors Gary Plant and Anna Bradford, based on their ability, consistency of performance and their attitude.

The students were thoroughly put through their paces by Cockburn along with questions on the martial art, history of Korea and realistic applications of the movements learned.

Instructor Anna Bradford said: “The success at the grading is a perfect way to end a strange year.

“Despite the challenges of Covid, and training outdoors for most of the year, in 2021 we have secured seven black belt promotions and now these colour belt promotions too.