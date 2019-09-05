Menu

Triumph for Bayley and Bylet in divisional knockout finals

Grassroots | Published:

Two title-chasers in the Peter Morris Cars Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League have already secured some silverware.

The Sir John Bayley side that won the Division One knockout

Division One kings Sir John Bayley A and Division Two high-flyers Bylet B won their respective divisional knockout finals at Wrockwardine Wood.

The Bayley Boys, on course for a record eighth successive championship, beat Highley in their final and went on to add the County Consolation Shield at nearby Donnington Wood.

And Bylet B are also no strangers to toasting success either, having scooped the same Division Two knockout trophy as recently as 2014.

