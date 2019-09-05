Triumph for Bayley and Bylet in divisional knockout finals

Division One kings Sir John Bayley A and Division Two high-flyers Bylet B won their respective divisional knockout finals at Wrockwardine Wood.

The Bayley Boys, on course for a record eighth successive championship, beat Highley in their final and went on to add the County Consolation Shield at nearby Donnington Wood.

And Bylet B are also no strangers to toasting success either, having scooped the same Division Two knockout trophy as recently as 2014.