Rai makes a good start at the US PGA Championship

Aaron Rai has thrust himself into the early mix at the US PGA Championship.

Aaron Rai, of England, hits out of the sand on the 18th fairway during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert).

The Wolverhampton-born former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior went round Valhalla in three under par to sit in a tie for 18th position, six shots off the lead.

Rai sunk five birdies and two bogeys to place alongside a group of 13 other players at three-under that includes Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland and Cameron Smith.

Starting on the 10th, he picked up a shot on his opening hole before immediately dropping it again on the 11th.

But he reached the turn at one-under after a flawless remainder of the back nine – posting a birdie on the 13th.

