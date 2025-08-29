Reynolds and Child take the titles at Par 3 Championships

Reynolds managed to stay ahead of the field in the gross competition with a total of 111 - five shots clear of second-placed Louie Carroll, and a further three ahead of Harry Timmins (118).

Reynolds was joint leader of the nett competition at the halfway stage, but in the end it went to Child (nett 100) - five shots clear of Oliver Evans.

Bridgnorth Golf Club

Bridgnorth Golf Club's Champagne Breakfast competition. From left: Men's captain Frazer Barnes, winners Andy & Alison Morgan, president Mike Duke and organiser Vivian Catterall (Picture: Mike Purnell)

Andy & Alison Morgan were this year's winners of the Champagne Breakfast competition at Bridgnorth Golf Club, getting the better of 21 other pairs.

Jo Challinor & Bryan Nelson finished in second place, with Sohelia & Charles Stadnik in third - the same score as fourth-placed Judith Davies & Kelvin Jones.

Alison Grove was nearest the pin on the ninth, while Charles Sievewright chipped in for an eagle on the par-four 15th hole with partner Jane Cook.

Shropshire & Herefordshire Under-14s

The Shropshire & Herefordshire Under-14 Boys who faced Warwickshire in a friendly. Back, from left: Ethan Harrison, Oliver Lambert, Finley Baldwin, Louie Carroll, Connor Hitchinson, George Griffiths, Lewis Evans. Front: Dylan Walters, Alex Meek, Ollie Evans, Henry Gurney and Haydn Price

The Shropshire & Herefordshire under-14 boys have been enjoying plenty of friendly competition in recent weeks.

They were edged out 4-2 by their Warwickshire counterparts at Stonebridge Golf Club near Coventry. Louie Carroll (captain) and Haydn Price fought back from an early deficit to win 2&1 in the top game, while Ethan Harrison & George Griffiths were always in control as they closed out their match 2&1.

S&H under-14s also played out a 4-1 defeat away to Church Stretton Seniors, with their point coming from Ethan Harrison and Finley Baldwin.

Despite being three holes down through five on the front nine, they quickly found their form to record a 2&1 victory.

They also enjoyed a very close game at Wrekin Seniors, just going down 3-2 - with Henry Gurney & Lewis Evans and Meek & Ollie Evans both triumphing.