Shropshire duo fly flag for England in 2025 Home Internationals glory

Whitchurch's Crump, 16, competed as part of England Girls' and Boys' combined squad in Cork, Ireland, where the Red Rose team secured the title for a fifth consecutive year.

Eyes were on the final day clash between England and Scotland, with the combined trophy on the line between the pair for the second year running.

And England's youngsters matched their result from 2024 in downing Scotland 13-8 overall - 4-3 in the foursomes and 9-5 in singles.

It was a clean sweep weekend for the girls' squad on the Emerald Isle with victories against Wales, hosts Ireland and Scotland.

Hill Valley Golf Club's Crump was twice a singles winner in the clashes against Ireland and Scotland, having come out on the wrong side of an opening day foursomes clash against Wales.

The north Shropshire teen partnered national team-mate Ellie Lichtenhein in a 2&1 defeat to Wales' Alicia Kelly and Seren Ramsey - but the clash finished 13-8 overall in favour of England.

Pic: inpho Photography

Day two of three saw Crump in singles action against Ella Cantwell of Ireland and the England star came out on top 4&2. England beat the hosts 14.5-6.5.

In the decisive third day Crump was again victorious, one up in the singles against Carly McDonald of Scotland as her side claimed the top prize.

It continues a superb run of victories in the tournament for England girls' side, who have now won seven Home Internationals titles in a row dating back to 2016, as well as 15 wins from the last 16.

They claimed 23.5 points out of a possible 27 in the singles and 6.5 from nine in foursomes. There was only one singles defeat from 18 matches.

"We wanted to win, but the performances across the board have exceeded expectations," said girls' manager India Clyburn. "To win 17 out of 18 is a considerable achievement, and everyone deserves the plaudits they receive."

Meanwhile, there was more glory as England men's and women's squads sealed victory at Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire.

The Red Rose edged a tight clash against Wales 12-9 on the final day which helped England reclaim the combined title from Ireland.

Shropshire's McDonald-O'Brien, who turns 19 next month, was part of the women's side as that trophy went to Ireland thanks to a dramatic putt at the 18th on the final day.

She tied a singles and foursomes clash and enjoyed individual success over Aideen Walsh of Ireland, 4&2, in a day-two 11.5-9.5 success.

McDonald-O'Brien tied with Scotland's Susan Woodhouse in England's 13-8 win over Scotland on day one before a two up defeat alongside Amelia Wan against Ireland in foursomes.

Pic: Nick Butcher, Leaderboard Photography

McDonald-O'Brien and Wan tied against Luca Thompson and Ffion Tynan before a one up victory for Emily James in the day three singles, in a 12-9 win over Wales.

The final women's standing saw Ireland pip England into top spot after the pair tied on 15 game points, but Ireland edged the decisive match points by 0.5.

But the combined men's and women's triumph made it three wins from four tournaments after the events were amalgamated in 2022.