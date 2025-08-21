Aaron Rai shoots one-over-par at British Masters in bid for Ryder Cup call-up

The Wolverhampton-born former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior is hoping to be one of Donald’s picks at Bethpage next month.

Rai won his first PGA Tour event 12 months ago when lifting the Wyndham Championship, and has enjoyed another decent campaign across the Atlantic.

But he is relying on a wildcard selection to be a part of his first Ryder Cup team, and hoped to impress Donald at The Belfry this week.

However, a bogey at the 18th has left him battling to make the cut today after finishing his opening round on one-over-par – two shots behind the skipper, who is also playing in Sutton Coldfield.

Although Donald is expected to stay loyal to the majority who performed so well in Rome he admitted that the recent form of some outsiders has given him pause for thought.

“Every Ryder Cup, there is always a push by some people who have a good opportunity to claim a place,” he said. “It is a little bit of a headache for me but a good headache. The more options we have for those picks the better.

“Having some continuity is good but also having fresh blood, having rookies, that could be good, too. It’s not cut and dry.

“But certainly from a continuity standpoint, they understand how I work. I understand them quite well. Those are all positives for sure.”

Staffordshire’s Richard Mansell is another player sitting on one under par. The Burntwood ace birdied two of the final three holes to drastically improve his position at the end of day one of the British Masters.

Haotong Li, Matthias Schwab and Thomas Aitken lead the way at the end of the first day on six under par.

Matt Fitzpatrick did his Ryder Cup selection chances no harm by firing a round of five under par to sit one shot off the lead, alongside Keita Nakajima and Marcel Siem.