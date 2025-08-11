Another tied fifth for Will Enefer has Telford golfer looking strong

The Telford golfer carded another eye-catching result with four consistent rounds at the Irish Challenge held at Killeen Castle in County Meath.

The 27-year-old lifted himself 14 places to 36th for the season on the Hotel Planner Challenge Tour, the sport's second tier, with the finish.

He shot five-under overall, tied with four rivals, after four days of action north west of Dublin, in the same region Enefer finished tied second in the same event in 2023.

Enefer has already achieved identical finishes in Switzerland and Czechia this season. He also shot a course record 10-under par in the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge last month.

He opened up with an impressive first round 68 at the picturesque course and went on to shoot 71 in rounds two and three to keep himself in the mix.

A final round of 73 saw Enefer fall just a shot short of Robert Moran in fourth and three shots adrift of second. Frenchman Oihan Guillamoundeguy claimed the victory with 11-under.

Enefer took 69.6 points towards his total in the Road to Mallorca's tour grand final - as well as a prize packet of £9,041.

It is a swift turn around for the golfer as he heads out to compete in Finland's Vierumaki Challenge from Wednesday.

Shropshire's Enefer is eyeing a place on the DP World Tour to match his efforts in 2023, with the top 20 finishers set to book a place on the global elite cohort for 2026.