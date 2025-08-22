Under-18s put up a fight, but see their title hopes extinguished

Despite being deprived of some key players, S&H battled hard in going down 6.5-5.5 - with the majority of the damage done in the morning foursomes.

S&H were able to pick up just one point - through Ben Steventon and Harry Slater - as they trailed 3-1 heading into the afternoon singles.

That deficit was increased to 4-1 when captain Charlie Boys went down 6&4, but Brodie Miller stopped the rot by finishing his match all square.

Slater doubled his personal tally for the day with a 4&3 victory, but his morning partner Steventon was edged out on the final hole.

Alfie Daniels (7&5) and Harry Bryce (4&3) were victorious down the stretch, but Warwickshire had already gained enough to edge the tie.

Golf results

Wrekin

The Kings Trophy: 1 Lance Pettet/Tony Stanley 58.75/7.25, 2 Roger Hogben/Ian Welch 59.9/11.1, 3 Roger Fewtrell/Alan Bywater 60.35/8.65.



Derek Taylor Trophy Rd 2. Division One: 1 Philip Fulloway 41/14, 2 Peter Garnett 38/15, 3 Peter McCabe 37/15. Division Two: 1 Floyd W Parks 43/19, 2 Bernard English 38/24, 3 Chris C Wade 37/19.

Long Island Trophy Rd 3. Division One: 1 Alan Bywater 38/18, 2 Michael B Rawlings 36/9, 3 Roger Fewtrell 36/16. Division Two: 1 Nicholas Law 37/24, 2 Alan Shorthose 35/24, 3 Derek Hammond 32/28.