Henry's incredible tale saw the black cat disappearing from his home in Shifnal all the way back in June 2022.

Fast forward to this past weekend and his owners Michelle and Khushy Bhogal were left stunned when they received a call from the Connaught House Vets in Wolverhampton, saying Henry was alive and well.

The intrepid explorer had been spotted skulking in a bush outside the McDonald's at Telford's Forge Retail Park by a kind-hearted couple over the weekend.

Michelle was thrilled to be reunited with Henry - after a three-year absence. Picture: Connaught House

Concerned for his welfare, they picked him up, took him home and then contacted the vets the following morning.

A scan of his microchip by Connaught's clinical director Kathryn Wright revealed the identity of his owners - and within hours he was back in the home he had last seen in 2022.

Michelle, 52, said Henry, who was 14 when he went missing and is 17 now, had recognised them instantly, and was happily settling back into life at his Shifnal home.

Henry back resting at his Shifnal home

While the full picture of Henry's three-year adventure isn't entirely clear, the couple who found him discovered that a man had been feeding him and another cat, every morning for the past year.

That still does nothing to explain how the miniature explorer made his way from Shifnal to Telford - with the small matter of the M54 and a host of other potential busy roads between the two towns.

Both Michelle and Kathryn said the remarkable story is a perfect illustration of the value of microchipping your pets - now a legal requirement for cats - and keeping the details up to date.

Michelle said: "Make sure your pets are microchipped."