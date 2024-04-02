Telford's Will Enefer takes pay day at Hero Indian Open

Keita Nakajima claimed his first DP World Tour victory at the event, finishing on 17-under – four shots clear of the field.

Staffordshire’s Richard Mansell withdrew after the third round, but took home just over £2,500.

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton golf star Aaron Rai pocketed a cool £219,000 after a superb seventh-placed finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

It is comfortably Rai’s best result on the PGA Tour this season and leaves him 73rd on the official world golf rankings.

The former Shropshire & Herefordshire junior scored 10-under-par overall after rounds of 66, 70, 67 and 67.

That left him just two shots shy of winner Stephan Jaeger, who claimed his first PGA Tour title.

Scottie Scheffler came up agonisingly short in his bid for a third straight victory – finishing as one of five players on 11-under-par.

“I just tried to stay within myself, tried to make some birdies,” said Jaeger. “Birdies kind of eluded me on the back nine there but this golf course plays a little difficult especially if you’re right around the lead. There’s so much trouble and I’m super happy obviously with the day.”