Stunning round puts Telford's Will Enefer in hunt at ISPS Handa Championship

After round one was completed yesterday morning following Thursday’s fog delay, England’s Sam Bairstow holds a share of the lead after adding a 64 to his opening 66 at Taiheiyo Club to finish 10 under par.

That total was soon matched by Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg and Germany’s Yannik Paul with rounds of 64 and 65 respectively, before local favourite Taihei Sato completed a superb 62 to make it a four-way tie.

Enefer carded eight birdies with a solitary bogey as he followed up his opening round 70 to sit tied eighth on seven under par. Staffordshire’s Richard Mansell missed the cut.