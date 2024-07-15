Superb Isla helps England win Euros

The talented teenager, from Shrewsbury, was part of the six-strong squad which mounted a stunning comeback to beat Germany in Saturday’s final at Finland’s Goteborg Golf Club.

Trailing 2-0 after losing both of the morning foursomes, the England girls hit back in the afternoon, McDonald-O’Brien beating Sofia Maier-Borst 2&1 in the first singles match to kick off the fightback.

England ended up winning three and halving one of the other four matches to secure a 4.5-2.5 victory.

They had qualified for the final after defeating Denmark and Italy earlier in the week.

Assistant women’s and girls’ performance manager, India Clyburn, said: “The team clearly played well all week but the highlight has to be the comeback on the final day.

“From losing both foursomes to going on to win in the final, it took immense steeliness and self-belief, and an ability to hit great shots under big pressure.

“It was even more impressive as our original flight to Finland was cancelled so we only had one practice round heading into the competition. The girls are now part of history and have shown future teams that England can win at this level."