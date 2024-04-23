Isla McDonald-O'Brien helps England to Euro second

The talented teenager, who hails from Shrewsbury, helped her nation edge Spain to second spot alongside teammates Amelia Wan and Sophia Fullbrook with six over par.

Sweden swept to victory in the 10-nation tournament with an impressive score of 11 under par.

McDonald-O’Brien finished in 13th place, while Wan and Fullbrook landed a top-five finish.

“It really has been a sensational start to the year,” said England Golf Women’s performance manager Becca Hembrough.

“All of the players who have contributed to England’s success and who have won or been competing at the top of the leaderboards should be very proud of themselves.

“Hopefully it will catapult us to more success throughout the rest of the season.”

The 17-year-old has been tipped for an exciting future, after winning the Fairhaven Trophy in April last year alongside top-10 finishes at the English Girls’ Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship, the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Champions and the Northampton Tigress.