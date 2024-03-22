Wrekin ace Slater is first big winner of the season

The promising under-14 player kept his nerve against County teammate Isaac Jones to seal victory.

Holes 13 and 14 fell victim to the weather, which meant the competition became a non-qualifier.

But Slater looked hungry for success from the outset - opening with a steady four over par 74 gross, behind only last year's winner Charlie Boys from Hills Valley, who scored a creditable 72 in the first round.

Slater memorably hit a hole in one at Bridgnorth last year and turned it up a notch thanks to a score of 72 for a 146 total.

Boys fell away from the leader board with an alarming 85, while Jack Dirkin hauled himself into contention with scores of 76 and 77, to help propel him into third.

But it was ultimately down to two players on 146 to contest the play-off and decide the winner, after Jones posted a magnificent level par 70 to equal Slater's score.

Slater couldn't be matched as his first tee landed within 15 feet. Meanwhile, Jones' tee shot dropped short of the green, before his chip shot rolled agonisingly past the hole.

In a dramatic climax, Slater edged his ball closer to the hole, as Jones missed his return put to set-up a winning shot for his opponent.

Slater wasted little time as he slammed the ball home to be crowned the Spring Cup Winner.

Wrekin GC also took the Charlie Lewis Team Shield as Slater, Dirkin and Alfie Daniels contributed to a score of 299 to comfortably beat Telford's total of 318.

Elsewhere, Llanymynech A emerged victorious over Bridgnorth B over two legs to win the Hargrove Presidents Plate final.

Edward Mutit Jones had been elected County Junior Captain for 2024, as Dan Bailey takes up the vice captaincy role.