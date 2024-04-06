Evans fights back to win the Matchplay

After difficult weather conditions, the final four to reach the semi-finals were Callum Brown, Tom Kerr, Craig Simmons and Evans.

On the following day, with much-improved weather, Kerr overcame Brown 3&2, while Evans edged out county captain Simmons by one hole. The final played in the afternoon was a very close match, with Kerr going two up with two holes to play, but some very good play by Evans levelled the match after 18 and he then birded the extra play-off hole to be crowned matchplay champion.

Meanwhile, Sally Weaver launched her stint as ladies’ captain at Bridgnorth Golf Club with the traditional Drive Into Office.

Before she teed-off, fellow club members purchased markers, which they put their names on and stuck in the ground where they thought her drive would finish.

The sale of markers raised £170 for lady captain’s charity Promise Dreams, which helps to make dreams of seriously and terminally ill children and their families come true.

There was also a generous donation from member Barbara Talbott, who for many years has been making and selling her jams and chutneys to raise money to boost each successive lady captain’s chosen charity. She was pleased to hand over a cheque for £500.

Following Sally’s Drive Into Office, 50 ladies played a three-ball alliance, which was followed by lunch and a prize presentation. Paulette Morris, Kate Teagle and Sue Gibbard claimed first place with 60 points, closely followed by Angela Hinton, Kate Riley and Deborah Parker with 64.

Sue Burrows, Lisa Hales and Rachel Wren took third place with 59 points, with Vanessa Statham, Joy Foster and Steph Overton completing the top four.

There was only one two on the day, which came from Joy Foster’s team on the third.

Joy Foster claimed the Division One nearest the pin award on the third, with Sarah Granger picking up the Division Three prize on the 14th.