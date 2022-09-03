Peewee Tour serves up a load of fun on the fairways

Shropshire Golf

The event, which was celebrating it’s 21st year, saw competition days take place at Oswestry, The Grove, Arscott and Bridgnorth golf clubs, with Shifnal hosting the Tour final.

A total of 62 boys and girls between the ages of five and 13 took part. New friendships were forged, great fun was had and experience gained both in playing golf and by participating in a competitive sport and learning both how to win and lose.

There were five age group categories for boys and two for girls.

George Davies topped the charts in the boys’ under-13s with 40 points. Leon Jones (38) took the honours at under-11.

The under-10s saw Harry Smith lead the way with 40 points while Dylan Walters (30) and George Smith (38) claimed success in the respective under-9s and under-8s categories.

Ella Ashton was the top under-13 girl with 30 points while a tally of 36 secured Chloe Ferneyhough top spot in the under-10s.

Youngsters from The Shropshire Golf Club were celebrating after winning the county wide Junior Texas Scramble Tournament.

They made the most of home advantage to come out on top in a keenly-contested competition.

After some tight scoring, the The Shropshire and The Wrekin were left battling it out for overall glory.

The Shropshire were the last team in and using their extra course knowledge they secured victory with a score of 53 Nett points, followed by Wrekin on countback with 56.

Shropshire & Herefordshire under-14s proved that you can beat experience with an impressive success at Church Stretton Golf Club.

The young guns took on a host team of seniors and defied the scoring conditions to claim a hard-fought 3-2 success.

Golf returns

Wrekin GC

Seniors Derek Taylor Trophy Rd 2: Div 1 - Tony Jay 40/14, Ian Smith 37/18, Surinder Basra 34/15. Div 2 - Andy Patterson 37/27, Ian Rawlings 35/19, Derek Taylor 35/23.

Pascal Cup: Martin Caswell 42 points, Adam Timmins 40 (CB), Craig Tarr 40, Chris Pryce 40.

Arscott GC