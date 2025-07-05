Lambert and Price keep their cool to claim Shropshire boys' golf titles

The battle for glory took place at The Grove Club and Wrekin ace Lambert topped the under-14 competition leaderboard as the sun beat down with an excellent 84 gross (67 nett ) to win the Snelling Rawlins Cup.

Harry Smith (Ludlow) was hoping to make the step up from winning the under-12s trophy, but just missed out as he carded a gross 85 to finish second. Third place was shared by debutant Louie Carroll, with a gross 86 (81 nett), and Ethan Harrison on 86 gross (77 nett).

The nett prize was won by Jacob Parry (Arscott) with a score of 68.

In the under-12s contest, early starters George Smith (Ludlow) and Price (The Grove) raced away from the pack.

But as the heat increased, Price stamped his mark on proceedings with a fantastic 82 gross (65 nett) to take the Rawlins Salver, while Smith (88 gross, 76 nett) just managed to fend off Owen Davies, who won the nett prize with a handicap dropping 59 (88 gross).

Haydn Price won the Under-12s title

Shropshire & Herefordshire Under-16 boys started the defence of their MGU league title with a hard-fought win against Warwickshire at Burghill Valley Golf Club.

In the morning foursomes, first out for S&H were Harry Slater (Wrekin) and Brodie Miller (Telford) and the drama started early on the third hole, where Slater bagged a hole in one, setting the tone for a deserved 3&2 victory.

Ben Steventon (Telford) and Jack Dirkin (Telford) quickly followed with a terrific 5&3 win to put S&H 2-0 up.

However, a stubborn Warwickshire team staged a dramatic fight back, winning the next two games 3&2 against Seb Reynolds (Shifnal) and Ben Watkiss (Shrewsbury) and debutant Louie Carroll (Lilleshall Hall) paired with Zach Davies (Hill Valley), to draw level at lunch.

Davies was first out for S&H in the afternoon and was edged out on the 18th hole. Dirkin was then beaten two down and the chances of victory looked slim for S&H.

Miller trailed for most of his match, but a brilliant back nine ensured a 3&1 win to give the home side hope.

Slater, playing with his usual consistency, won comfortably 3&2 to square the match. Ben Watkiss managed to half his match, but 14-year-old Carrol lost by two shots after a back-and-forth game.

Reynolds then showed his experience with a strong 4&2 win, to tie the scores at 5.5 with one game left.

That contest was dominated by Steventon from the off. At one stage he was dormy five at the 13th, but it took until the 17th to finish his opponent off and secure victory.

Shropshire Under-16s. Backrow, from left: Zach Davies, Ben Steventon, Jack Dirkin, Harry Slater. Front: Seb Reynolds, Louie Carroll, Ben Watkiss, Brodie Miller

Darren Lewis held his nerve to claim a dramatic victory in the Shropshire & Herefordshire Seniors' Championship.

A total of 84 players took part in the competition at Shifnal Golf Club and three players - Lewis (Bridgnorth), Stu Smith (Hawkstone Park) and Allen McCafferty (Wrekin) - were tied for the lead with scores of gross 74.

That meant a sudden death play-off that saw Smith exit the battle after the first hole.

McCafferty managed a par five at the next, but Lewis went one better as he rolled in a birdie to claim victory.

There was more success for Bridgnorth as Will Weaver won the nett prize with a 68, while clubmate Andrew Morgan shot 69 to finish second.

President Nigel Chesters with winner Darren Lewis

Shropshire Ladies finished third in the Midlands North Region County week tournament.

They started the event with a 4.5-0.5 success against Leics & Rutland on the first morning before they halved their afternoon clash (2.5-2.5) with Nottinghamshire.

Day two began well with a 3.5-1.5 victory over Staffordshire, but they suffered a narrow 3-3 defeat at the hands of Lincolnshire in the afternoon.

Shropshire’s final match saw them beat Derbyshire 3.5-1.5.

Lincolnshire won the tournament and will now represent the Midland North Region in the National Finals in September.

Shropshire Ladies

Golf results

Wrekin Golf Club

Seniors Parton Jamieson Trophy Division One: 1 David Street 62/18; 2 Michael B Rawlings 66/8; 3 Ian Bullock 70/15. Division Two: 1 Lewis Neilson 63/24; 2 Phil Bailey 64/27; 3 Keith Thomas 64/19.