Golf round-up: Lauren wins family battle in county final

The annual event at Market Drayton Golf Club saw the first match played between sisters, as younger sibling Lucy attempted to take the trophy in her first entry into the championship.

County President Margaret Ratcliffe said: “This is the first time in our county history that two sisters have played in a final to win the championship.”

Defending champion Lauren won 7&5 in the final, following an 8&7 win in the semi-finals. Lucy qualified with a 2&1 win.

Mum Catherine Crump said: “We are so proud of both our girls being in the county championship finals; Lauren for retaining her championship title for the third year and with Lucy reaching the final in her first entry into the championships.”

Tough loss for ladies

Shropshire ladies

The Shropshire Ladies County Golf Association Seniors fell to a tough 6.5-1.5 loss in a four-ball match against Derbyshire.

Sixteen senior players travelled to the event at Chevin Golf Club, with the senior captain paying thanks to all team members involved for their efforts.

On Monday, they travel to Nottinghamshire, to compete in the Midland North Region County Week at Coxmoor Golf Club, finishing on Wednesday.

Shropshire will face Leicestershire & Rutland and Nottinghamshire on the first day, Staffordshire and Lincolnshire on the second and Derbyshire on the final day.

Each fixture will feature two foursomes matches and three singles games.

Boys up to third

The under-18s who took on Worcestershire at Church Stretton

The Shropshire & Herefordshire Union of Golf Clubs’ under-18s boys’ side won 8-4 against Worcestershire to climb to third in the West Midlands League.

Their second game of the season saw an emphatic first win, as they bounced back from their loss to Staffordshire by winning all four foursomes games at Church Stretton, to go into the singles 4-0 up.

Shifnal’s Zach Banks and Wrekin’s Harry Slater opened strong with a 5&4 win, before Telford duo Brodie Miler and Ben Steventon took a 4&3 victory. Captain Harry Watts, from Ludlow, and Hill Valley’s 15-year-old Zach Davies finished on the 14th hole.

Wrekin pair Alfie Daniels and Jack Dirkin struggled to get ahead of their opponents until the 16th, at which point they stormed ahead to win 2&1 to give some optimism ahead of the singles matches.

Banks and Slater opened the singles victories for SHUGC, meaning the team only needed half a point to claim victory. Miller and Steventon struggled to bring home the win, before captain Watts took home a 3&2 triumph.

Davies and Dirkin also managed additional half points, while Daniels was taken out on the 16th, losing 4&2.

Golf returns

Llanymynech

Ladies 18-hole medal. Division One: 1 Viv Davies 68 nett, 2 Bev Cadwallader 72. Division Two: 1 Sarah Vaughan 69 nett, 2 Amanda Ord-Dando 71 nett. Division Three: 1 Gail Roberts 69 nett (on countback), 2 Ceri Broughall 69 nett.

Ritchie Salver Qualifier: 1 Viv Davies 68 nett.

Nine-Hole: 1 Mo Jones 17 points (on countback).

Wrekin

Don Woolford Trophy (Over 80yrs 11-hole Stableford): 1 Alan Millington, 2 Derek Taylor, 3 Ron Walker.

Seniors 18-hole Stableford. Division One: 1 Lance Pettet 34/15, 2 Andy Wilkinson 34/16, 3 Shane Vaughan 34/13. Division Two: 1 Ian Rawlings 38/25, 2 Lewis Neilson 36/25, 3 John Saul 36/21.