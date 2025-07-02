'We played five-and-a-half rounds of golf in one day from 4.45am to 9.30am to raise money for charity - and we smashed our target'

Tom Flint and Charles Kidson took on an epic day-long challenge in aid of Prostate Cancer UK on Friday, June 20, playing 100 holes/five-and-a-half rounds of golf at the Telford Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort before sunset.

The pair began their challenge at 4.45am and powered through the first 54 holes in time for a lunch break at around 12.30pm.

Tom Flint (left) and Charles Kidson played 100 holes of golf in a day for charity

However, then tiredness from the summer heat, combined with a busier golf course, led to a slower afternoon. Tom and Charles completed 72 holes by 4.30pm before they finally completed their 100-hole challenge by 9.30pm, shortly before sunset.

The work colleagues had set a fundraising goal of £2,500. But they smashed this, raising £3,143 with donations pouring in from friends, family, work colleagues, their employers and even staff at the Telford Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort.

Tom and Charles raised more than £3,100 for Prostate Cancer UK.

Tom and Charles each walked more than 32 miles on the day and took a combined 1,010 shots. Between them, they made 22 triple bogeys or worse, 37 double bogeys, 80 bogeys, 50 pars, 10 birdies, and remarkably one eagle.

The eagle - where someone scores two strokes under par on a single hole - was Charles' first ever.

Charles in a bit of trouble!

"We're happy to report great success," said Tom. "We managed further donations up a grand total of £3,143 thanks to great donations from friends, family, work colleagues and our employer, as well as generous donations from other golfers and staff at the golf course throughout the day, and once we had completed the challenge.

"Some of which, the purpose of the event and the charity (Prostate Cancer UK) itself, really resonated with people that we engaged with as they themselves, or someone close to them, had been affected by prostate cancer directly.

Charles and Tom as they begin their fifth round of the day

"We survived the day with the help of friends and family who took the wheel of our support buggy, providing drinks, snacks, supplies and well-needed energy boosts throughout the day. Each new person providing something different which kept our spirits high during the longer rounds."