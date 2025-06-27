Shropshire duo selected for European Championships

McDonald-O'Brien will make her way across the channel to France to play in the European Ladies’ Team Championship at Golf de Chantilly, with Sophia Fullbrook, Lily Hirst, Nellie Ong, Patience Rhodes and Davina Xanh named in the squad to play.

Meanwhile, Crump will be part of the England squad defending the European Girls' Team Championship along with Sadie Adams, Charlotte Naughton, Annabel Peaford, Matilde Santilli and Elizabeth Wilson.

Having lifted the trophy last year in Sweden, England are back on home soil at Slaley Hall to try to retain their crown.

The boys and the men are also in European action - all four competitions take place from July 8-12.

England Men’s deputy performance director Stephen Burnett said: “We have four really strong teams once again and it’ll be a proud occasion for all 24 players across the four teams, getting the chance to wear the Rose.

“It’s a great opportunity for the girls who are looking to defend their crown, particularly as they’re on home soil, while for the boys, they’ll be looking to pick up a medal for the fourth year on the trot.

“There have been some outstanding team wins this year already, as well as a host of remarkable individual achievements, particularly for men’s and women’s players, so we are confident that every team is capable of competing for medals on all fronts.”



Golf returns

Llanymynech

Daily Mail Foursomes Qualifier: 1 Sue Ord and Desley Davies 71 nett (on countback), 2 Gem Hampson and Sarah Vaughan 71 nett.

Champagne Breakfast: 1 Val Jones 19 points (on countback), 2 Janet Reid 19 points.

Wrekin

Seniors Derek Taylor Trophy Rd2. Division One: 1 Alan Bywater 38/19, 2 Roger Thomas, 36/17, 3 Peter Garnett 35/16. Division Two: 1 Derek D Taylor36/28, 2 John Silvestro 36/25, 3 Ian Rawlings 36/25.

Seniors Long Island Trophy Rd2. Division One: 1 Lance Pettet 38/15, 2 Peter McCabe 36/15, 3 Ian D Bullock 36/15. Division Two: 1 Phil Bailey 37/28, 2 David Collington 37/24, 3 David Kibble35/20.