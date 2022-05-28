Shifnal GC greenkeeper Peter Leath downing tools after pitching in for 47 years

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 08/04/2022..Words by Joe Edwards. Pic at Shifnal Golf Course, where Greens Man Peter Leath, 63 , from Sherrifhales, is leaving after 47 years service..

Not only did he take immense pride in his daily maintenance, but he helped shape the course as it plays today.

Leath, from nearby Sheriffhales, has just retired from his role and was presented with various honours on an emotional final day, having spent his entire adult life keeping the track in tip-top condition.

He would often have his dogs, Corby and George, by his side as he carried out his work, and the 63-year-old now has the chance to play Shifnal as much as he wants rather than look after it.

Leath joined in the spring of 1976 and explained: "I could've gone as an assistant pro golfer as I used to play a lot when I was younger, but the wage then was £5 a week if you were to work in the shop.

"I went to Shifnal and my first wage was £16.50.

"I was lucky, really, as I left school at Easter. I wasn't doing any exams because I wasn't academic.

"I just wrote a letter to Shifnal to see if there was a position. My mother said 'you're bloody stupid' as they hadn't even advertised for a job.

"But they wrote back and I went for an interview, and I started on April 7. I've been there ever since.

"I would ride to work on my push bike before I had a car. It's been my life, and I've enjoyed it."

Going into the history of Shifnal, you realise the extent of the work carried out by Leath and his colleagues.

The club moved from the old Lodge Hill site over to Decker Hill in the early 60s, with a full 18-hole course playable from '66.

The greens, however, had not been made to modern standards and so in the early 80s, they had to reconstruct all 18 to new and improved specifications.

"In 1983, we actually rebuilt the greens – three of us," said Leath.

"We dug them all out, the old ground 18 inches down. We put pea gravel and sand down.

"We started in '83 and were supposed to do six a year, but it took us probably about six years to finish them.

"They cost us about £4,000 a piece to build at the time. Now, you'd be looking at tens of thousands to build one green.

"With three or four staff underneath me, it was just our daily job to prepare the course.

"We've hosted the English Amateur on it and various other competitions over the years. It's just daily maintenance of the course, but we more or less rebuilt it.

"Now, it's one of the best in the county. There's a full membership and a waiting list of about 60. They're doing well as a club."

Leath's last day saw him presented with a whisky decanter, which he says was 'fair enough', along with an honorary life membership.

What got him the most, though, was a painting from member Stephen Clayton of his beloved dogs – Corby having passed away recently.

"They did me the painting of my two dogs – we had to put the older one to sleep recently and he was like my best mate – and that was it. I was in bits," said Leath.

"The dogs were always with me. Whenever I was on the course, they were there. The members knew all about them, so it was a bit emotional."

Leath now plans to enjoy the course leisurely along with his relatively new-found love for bowls – playing for Edgmond while he also done greens work for various clubs across the county.

"I've got the honorary membership, so I'll have the odd game and take my dog up there," said Leath.

"I've recently got into bowls, though, and they asked me to do a bowling green at Edgmond.

"From that, I've done two greens at Donnington Wood and another two at Sir John Bayley.

"The season has just started with the bowls, too, and I play and enjoy it."

Leath added on his life's work at Shifnal: "There's been lots of good times. I've had about 15 different greens chairmen who have had different ideas on how it should be.