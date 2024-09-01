Sam Johnstone addresses West Brom background after signing for Wolves
Sam Johnstone does not expect his Albion background to cause him any issues after joining ‘great club’ Wolves.
The goalkeeper, who also spent time at Villa, made a late £10million switch to Wolves before starting at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Now wearing Wolves colours, the 31-year-old said his previous spell in the Black Country did not play on his mind when he made the move to Molineux.
Johnstone said: “Obviously the clubs are massive, massive rivals. But at the end of the day, it’s football so I didn’t think about that.
“This is a great club with great players, great staff, great fans.
“It is obviously difficult, probably, for the fans to see that, but for me, it’s a place I could come and play and that was what was important.
“I’m at a good age. I’ve got a lot of experience, I’ve played a lot of games and obviously I’m still young for a goalkeeper.