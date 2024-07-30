Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has his say on links to England job

Since Gareth Southgate's resignation, O'Neil has been tipped as one of a number of options to replace him.

Although the Wolves boss admits he would be interested in that job in the future, he is adamant that his time at Molineux will not be cut short this summer.

"I would obviously manage England," O'Neil exclusively told the Express & Star's Wolves podcast.

"I was never good enough to play for them at the highest level but loved playing for them in the youth. Representing your country is always fantastic, so I would love to manage England.

"But I've been coaching for four years and managing for just under two, so it doesn't feel like a conversation that needs to be had now.

"I am unbelievably happy at Wolves. I love what Wolves have done for me and love what I'm trying to do for Wolves.

"I'm sure it will end someday, one way or the other, that's how it always is, but until then I'll always be really happy here.

"Those moments we had with the fans last year, at home and away, are moments those fans will remember for a long time and I'm really enjoying them.

"Let's hope we can give you a few more this season."

The 41-year-old is due to sign a new Wolves contract, too, after sporting director Matt Hobbs said in March that talks would begin this summer.

O'Neil says there is still work to do to extend his deal, which has two years remaining, but he expects it to go through.