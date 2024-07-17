Exclusive: Gary O'Neil has say on future of Wolves attacker Hwang Hee-chan

The French club had a £21million bid rejected but remain interested in the South Korean international.

Wolves have maintained that Hwang is not for sale this summer, considering his importance to O’Neil’s attacking line-up and his commercial importance to the club as a big star in South Korea.

Now, in an exclusive interview with the Express & Star, head coach O’Neil says he is confident Hwang will be lining up in a Wolves shirt once the transfer window slams shut.

“I’m pretty sure Channy will be staying,” O’Neil said.

“I’ve spoken to him, he’s happy, he understands his role in the team and understands how important he is to me and the group.

“If I was managing another team I’d be interested in Channy as well, he had a really good season and it did taper out a bit when he had his injury, but he’s looked really sharp this week.