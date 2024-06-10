What next for Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle after his third loan move?

The midfielder has now played for three separate loan clubs and after almost leaving Wolves permanently in January, he goes into this summer with two years left on his contract.

We spoke to Pete Smith, Stoke reporter for the Stoke Sentinel, to get an insight into Cundle's latest temporary move.

How would you rate Cundle's loan and why?

I think it’s fair to say that this will be a different answer to if you’d asked going into the last international break. He’d found it tough to that point, coming into a team that was ever-changing and struggling for form and confidence. They’d gone more direct too to try to get the results to pull them out of danger and that clearly doesn’t suit his strengths.

But from the moment he came off the bench in a must-not lose match against rivals Sheffield Wednesday everything changed. He scored a vital equaliser within a couple of minutes and then started the next three games, playing a key role in three straight wins to end the season. A lot seemed to flow with him in a side that suddenly found its verve.

So by the end of his spell he was one of the main men. A rollercoaster, a learning curve and there would have been a lot of supporters happy if he was staying.