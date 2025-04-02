Liam Keen comment: This passionate, united Wolves team is closing in on safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With eight games left, the head coach has been able to mastermind a points advantage that leaves Wolves in a strong position to survive the drop.

Tuesday's win over West Ham was professional - without being pretty - to put Wolves on the home stretch.

Vital victory

Before kick-off at Molineux, many already felt Wolves were essentially safe.

Pereira was concerned about that kind of complacency and spoke publicly in the build-up to the fixture about needing the players and fans to be at their best.

Molineux was fairly subdued as kick-off approached and there were plenty of empty seats dotted around the ground.

When the game did begin, it very much felt like an end of season fixture between two teams with nothing to play for. 16th against 17th with both teams waiting for the season to end.

Fortunately, that early game lull did fade, but it was largely due to Wolves' errors that led to some early West Ham chances.

Vitor Pereira celebrates victory with players and coaches (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

But Pereira's side recovered and dominated the rest of the half, creating several good chances and taking one through Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The second half saw West Ham make tactical changes and take charge of the fixture, but Wolves' defence stood firm, while also riding their luck at times.