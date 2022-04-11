Shaun Whalley 'relieved' to celebrate with Shrewsbury fans again

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1.

The Montgomery Waters Meadow icon scored the latest in his highlight reel of Salop beauties with a stunning late leveller against Ipswich to earn Steve Cotterill's men a point on Saturday.

It was just the 34-year-old's third goal of a frustrating, injury-hit campaign and his first for the best part of six months.

The stunning, dipping half-volley rescued Cotterill's hosts a point against The Tractor Boys and Whalley, who arrived as a substitute just after the hour, admitted the emotional and joyous celebrations with the Shrewsbury faithful have been a long time coming and reckons the rush of scoring a goal for Town is the best feeling out there.

"It was a brilliant moment, one I've been waiting for since I got injured," said Whalley, in his seventh season at the club and out of contract in the summer. "There's no feeling as good as that for me, it was great.

"It has been a really, really tough season for me.

"I've come back in and have not played many minutes, to score a goal like that was a brilliant feeling after a frustrating season."

Whalley was recently honoured by the club after returning from a significant thigh injury to make his 250th appearance in Town colours. A 'Shaun Whalley 250 not out' banner is now a feature in the Meadow's South Stand.

"The video the other week (from the club) was brilliant. Because of the season I've had it was good for me to go through things and think about how much I've enjoyed my time at Shrewsbury.

"Like I've always said the fans took to me straight away, as soon as I signed, and it's carried on throughout the years – probably increased for them the longer I've been here, which is great.

"I wanted to go and celebrate with them because they are the reason I've probably done so well at Shrewsbury, being a confidence player they give me a lot of confidence knowing they enjoy watching me play and that they enjoy me scoring goals for them. It was a brilliant moment.

"With not long left of the season it was looking likely I wasn't going to get a goal but to get one like that was fantastic."