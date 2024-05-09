Shrewsbury's 'grandparent of skyscrapers' named West Midlands Building of the Year

The Flaxmill Maltings was painstakingly restored at a cost of around £28m, and opened to the public in 2022.

Now the building, and those behind the stunning restoration project, have received a number of accolades in the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) West Midlands Awards 2024.

The accolades include RIBA West Midlands Project Architect of the Year, RIBA West Midlands Building of the Year, RIBA West Midlands Client of the Year, and RIBA West Midlands Conservation Award.

The awards were confirmed at a ceremony this evening.

The judges said that the flaxmill project, by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, represented “an exemplar of sustainable refurbishment to support the next 100 years of use for a building with a particularly innovative design heritage.”