Wolves youngster Luke Cundle challenged to build on first start

Luke Cundle embraces Max Kilman after the pair starred in Wolves’ victory over Tottenham yesterday

With Joao Moutinho injured, Cundle stepped into his shoes in the win over Spurs for his first start in gold and black.

The 19-year-old impressed with a pragmatic display against experienced midfield counterparts and linked up nicely with midfield partners Ruben Neves and Leander Dendoncker.

Lage has previously spoken about how the senior professionals at the club trust Cundle and that he deserves more minutes and after a positive performance the head coach has urged the youngster to push on and challenge for a permanent spot in the team.

“I decided (to play Cundle) when my scout gave me the information about Tottenham and the way they play and we needed to play with one more midfielder.

“Luke is playing in that position, like Joao (Moutinho).

“He’s done very well since the beginning of the season, training hard every time and the chance will come.

“Maybe it could have come earlier but it didn’t and he’s come at the right moment now and said ‘look at me, I’m here and can play your game’ against a top team like Tottenham.

“It’s good for him but he needs to continue to work. He’s young, only 19, and we know we have a good talent on our hands.

“We know we have a good kid with character on our hands and it now depends on him and the way he works every day.”

Wolves were boosted by the return of Hwang Hee-chan against Spurs, while Jonny Castro Otto has been on the bench for the last two games and almost made his long-awaited return yesterday.

Moutinho, however, is currently suffering with a calf injury that has kept him out of the last two games.

Despite that, Lage is not ruling out a return against Leicester this week and says the issue is not serious.

When asked when Moutinho will return, Lage said: “I really don’t know.

“It was better but he wasn’t ready to play. I don’t think it’s a big thing.

“Lets see this week if he is available to play against Leicester.”

Meanwhile, Lage has hailed Max Kilman for rediscovering his form.

The defender has had a superb season so far but fell below his standards in recent games.

Against Spurs, however, he was back to his best and Lage was delighted

“Against Arsenal, I can say now, it was a disaster,” Lage said.