Fan column: Wolves' squad is dangerously thin with the new season upon us

The approach of a new season invariably stirs a range of emotions; optimism, disgruntled pessimism, wild speculation and conjecture, all surrounding a growing impatience for the action to unfold.

The void left by the passing of Diogo Jota starkly induces a sense of perspective. The enormity of the tragedy left a spontaneity of grief and a sense of bewilderment around Molineux.

Now, just the exhilarating memories remain. The control, the shimmy, the pace and the guile but above all, the devastating finishing which contributed so significantly to the wonderful first three years of the Nuno revolution. Jota’s brilliance sealed his elevation into the Liverpool ranks but he remains a Wolves’ icon now inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

He is rubbing shoulders with some very special company but his presence there is wholly deserving.