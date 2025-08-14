Familiar face likely to start on Wolves return

The former Wolves defender, who spent five years at the club, swapped life in the Black Country for the North West this summer in a deal rising to more than £36million.

He was thrown straight into Club World Cup action and also started the 3-0 friendly win over Palermo last week.

Ait-Nouri impressed during his time at Wolves with his dribbling ability, dangerous attacking play and tendency to cut inside and take up intelligent positions.

That is something he has continued during his short time at City and it is understood that Guardiola has been pleased with how Ait-Nouri has taken to his system, that relies on the full-backs coming inside to join the midfield.

As a result, Ait-Nouri is likely to start against Wolves, marking an instant return to the club where he made a name for himself in the top flight.

On top of that, former Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes is likely to start in his new-found position at right-back.

But he will not have the same warm welcome after he was fined following his decision to refuse to train in the summer of 2023, as he forced through his move to City.

However, Guardiola is also known for making surprising selections with his starting XI and it is difficult to predict what team he will choose.

There is on ongoing situation with his goalkeepers, as Ederson is attracting interest from elsewhere and City have made enquiries for Italian international Gianluigi Donnarumma.

They also brought James Trafford back to the club this summer and the Englishman could get the nod if Ederson is not ready to play.

Guardiola also made 10 changes at half-time against Palermo last weekend and eventually used all 22 players that travelled to Italy for the friendly, making a prediction on his team even more difficult.

He could hand debuts to Ait-Nouri, Trafford and fellow new signings Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders.