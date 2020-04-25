Steve Bull Q&A: Wolves legend on ideal strike partner, biggest help and best kit

Some very interesting questions have been sent in via Twitter, so let’s go through them!

What are you more proud of, being Wolves’ top scorer, or going to the World Cup with England? (@amarsmusicshow)

That is a great question. I have got to stick with my gut, though, and say being Wolves’ top scorer.

I have been a part of the club for 34 years now and wouldn’t change it for the world.

I loved my England caps, playing and scoring for your country is unbelievable, and it was fantastic to go to Italia 90. But Wolves is my bread and butter, and being the top scorer is what I am most proud of.

Who would you rather play up front with, Raul Jimenez or Sylvan Ebanks-Blake? (@ItsRobbieAyit)

Both very good strikers. Sylvan was a proper goalscorer with natural instincts. In and around the box, he came alive.

Jimenez has a similar eye for goal, and he likes to run the channels as well and work back.

I think Jimenez would probably complement my game a bit better.

Apart from Andy Mutch, which player helped you the most, and who was your favourite midfielder? (@simonlansley)

It was more off the pitch and the manager, Graham Turner. He treated me really well – gave me encouragement when I needed it, and a kick up the backside when I needed it.

In terms of a midfielder, I’d go for Paul Cook who had a wand of a left foot and set up a lot of my goals.

Did you relish playing against Steve Walsh or hate it? (@Groom1an)

Loved it. I say it to this day, I wish he was in our side when I was playing instead of at Leicester.

It was like two bulls going to battle, both of us desperate to win.

What was your favourite Wolves kit? @Findingnuno

Got to be one of the Goodyear ones. Not the one with the wolf head design – the collar was far too big on that!

I would say 95/96, the plain gold shirt with the black collar and Wolverhampton coat of arms with ‘Out of Darkness Cometh Light’ on it. Smart.