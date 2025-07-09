Wolves starlet signs first professional deal

The right-back, who turned 17-years-old in May, has spent eight years at the club rising through the academy ranks.

He emerged in the first team picture under Gary O'Neil in the 2023/24 campaign when he was just 15-years-old and so far he has made the bench on six occasions, once under Vitor Pereira, but is yet to make his debut.

Okoduwa played 17 times for the under-21s last season and has played at three age groups for England, most recently playing for the under-18s.

Last summer he was attracting interest from Chelsea but stayed at Wolves and signed on as a first year scholar and he has now penned his first professional Wolves contract

Okoduwa said: “It’s a great feeling, I’m over the moon because it shows your hard work isn’t for nothing, and me and my family are proud after a long journey. It’s an amazing club and it’s all I’ve known. I’m glad about how things are going and I’m taking it step by step.

“It gave me a good exposure (being on the first-team bench). Being exposed that early gave me a good insight to see what men’s football is like, and what I need to do to get there. That was a good experience being around the lads.

“Now, I’ll try to get as much men’s football as I can in because that’s what I’m trying to prepare for. The adult world of football is where I need to go next, so wherever that is, I’m trying to prepare myself physically and mentally.”

Mateus Mane is expected to follow suit after agreeing his first professional deal with Wolves, although that contract is yet to be formally announced.