Former Wolves man wants to win Club World Cup in memory of Diogo Jota

Jota, the Liverpool striker, died last week along with his brother Andre Silva following a car crash in Spain.

Neto was close friends with Jota and the pair, previously team-mates at Molineux, were both in the Portugal side that won the Uefa Nations League final last month.

Neto now has a chance to win another trophy having helped Chelsea beat Brazilian side Fluminense 2-0 in New York on Tuesday to reach Sunday's Club World Cup final.

"It's been really difficult in the last few days and I just want to leave a message that this final is for him and his brother," said Neto.

"It's a really tough time for me, it's difficult to speak about it and let's hope I can do it for him.

"I want to dedicate this final to him and his family and show my support in these difficult times for them."

Joao Pedro proved the match-winner on his first Chelsea start as he scored both goals at the MetLife Stadium.

The Brazilian only completed his £60million move from Brighton last week but he needed little time to make his mark as he took the place of the suspended Liam Delap.

