Wolves defender completes loan move to Rangers

The 22-year-old had been in talks with Rangers over a loan move after struggling for game time at Wolves and he has now finalised the move.

The Burkina Faso international did not return to Molineux for pre-season testing alongside his team-mates on Monday and instead travelled to Scotland to get his loan over the line.

The player is keen to play regularly next season, while Wolves hope his loan switch to Rangers will aid his development, adaptation to British culture and help improve his English.

It is understood Djiga's loan does not include any option to buy him permanently and he now links up with Russell Martin's side north of the border.