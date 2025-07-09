Wolves winger departing for Portugal move
Wolves winger Chiquinho is set to leave the club on a permanent deal to return to Portugal.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
The 25-year-old, who joined from Estoril in January 2022 for £3million, has returned to his homeland to join top flight side Alverca, who earned promotion last season.
Chiquinho had one year left on his deal but Wolves have allowed him to leave on a free transfer, alongside a 50 per cent sell on clause, and Wolves hold a buy back clause for a set fee.