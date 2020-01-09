Advertising
Patrick Cutrone nears Italian return as Wolves and Fiorentina re-commence transfer talks
Transfer talks between Wolves and Fiorentina have re-commenced as want-away forward Patrick Cutrone edges closer to a return to Italy.
The player and clubs had entered transfer discussions over a loan move, with a view to permanent switch earlier this week.
But the forward trained at Compton on Wednesday after talks to secure a move back to Italy hit a block.
The deal was never dead in the water and the two clubs are back in talks.
Wolves forked out £16m to bring the forward to Molineux from AC Milan in the summer.
And they are in a strong negotiating position, having tied him to a four-year deal.
Cutrone has scored three times in 24 appearances for Wolves since leaving Milan in the summer.
But his cameo off the bench in Wolves' 2-1 win at Norwich City is expected to be his last in gold and black.
