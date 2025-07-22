"They have to fit in with the culture" - Wolves leader on the expectations of new signings

The goalkeeper, who is influential in the dressing room and part of the leadership group, is complimentary on the personalities Wolves have recruited in recent transfer windows.

And he insists that policy must continue to ensure harmony continues among the group, with Wolves still due to bring in several additions this summer to bolster Vitor Pereira's options.

"Since I've been here, there hasn't been that kind of person in the dressing room that is not accepted in the dressing room, and if there has been, they've gone very quickly," Bentley said.

"The club do their due diligence on who they bring through the door, and they tend to bring the right characters in, which for us as a group is obviously great.

"When someone comes in, they're new, no matter their background, their culture, what language they speak, they tend to just fit in and be accepted.