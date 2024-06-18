TNS to take on Champions League debutants in qualifier

The Saints will compete in the first round of Europe's elite competition yet again after storming to another Cymru Premier title.

And they will face a side who have qualified for the Champions League for the first time since in their history - having scooped their first domestic title last year.

Dečić, who were only promoted to Montenegro's top division back in 2020 have only played in European competitions on two occasions.

They failed to qualify last season - but in the two previous campaigns were narrowly beaten in the opening round of the Europa Conference League by Kosovan side Drita and Dynamo Minsk from Belarus.

Going into the draw the Saints were seeded - meaning they will go into the tie, which is due to take place next month, as favourites.

The first leg will take place at Park Hall on July 9 or 10, with the reverse fixture in Montenegro the following week.

The draw for the second qualifying round will take place on Wednesday.