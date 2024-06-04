Former loanee back for European adventure at TNS

The first qualifying round draw is now less than two weeks away, with TNS back in training ahead of their latest European adventure.

And after signing Sion Bradley on Monday, have now added former loanee Bodenham to their ranks after his departure from English National League North side Blyth Spartans.

Bodenham, 24, said: “I enjoyed my time with the club last time and Park Hall is a great place to be. The club has a winning mentality and breeds success, so I am looking forward to kicking on in pre-season and being ready for the upcoming European campaign. I hope to be able to help build on the incredible season last year and continue to bring trophies home for the fans.”

The 6ft 2in Cardiff City academy product spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Park Hall, making 13 appearances, and has also featured for Hereford and South Shields.

TNS head coach Craig Harrison added: “I watched Jack for a while last season and spoke to him a couple of times. He’s obviously a very good footballer and he’s had a lot of good experience, both at Cardiff City as a professional for a few years, but also within our league as well.

“Unfortunately we lost Ryan Astles for quite a few months with a cruciate injury last season but we never really replaced him, so we ended the season with just one fit central defender for the final three league games and the JD Welsh Cup final.

“We all know Jack’s quality on the ball – he played 45 out of the 46 games in the National League North last year so he’s got a robustness about him. He’s also got experience, he’s of a good age, and I think he’ll bring more balance into our back four.

“Having been here previously he knows the football club and the people at the football club and he suits the way we play. He’s a very technical player who’s good on the ball, so he’s going to add a lot to our squad.”