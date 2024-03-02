TNS targetting unbeaten season after 16th league title

A Brad Young hat-trick and a strike from Ben Clark sealed the title with a number of games to spare.

And having already won the Nathaniel MG Cup - they are now going to eyeing up Challenge Cup final against Airdrieonians followed by a Welsh Cup semi-final against Cardiff Met.

Boss Craig Harrison said: "We need to go again," said Harrison.

"It's fantastic that we've actually clinched the Cymru Premier because that's really our bread and butter, but now we'll move on and we'll go again.

"We'd also like to go all season unbeaten from a domestic point of view, we've got six games to do it so it's something that we'd love to do."

"Obviously we've had a big lead for a few weeks now and wanted to get over the line as soon as possible as we've got some more big games coming up," said Harrison.

"It's not often that you win a title and you've got bigger games coming up. We've obviously got the Challenge Cup and semi-final of the Welsh Cup so it's really, really exciting."