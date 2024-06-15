What passengers must do to cut down Birmingham Airport security waits

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Travellers, including the Express and Star's Wolves correspondent, Liam Keen, have regularly reported lengthy delays, often queueing outside the terminal, as they wait to be screened before boarding flights.

A government stipulation means passengers cannot take two litres of liquid in their hand luggage, despite Birmingham Airport installing security equipment to cater for such sizers.

As a result, travellers are being reminding people to ensure they do not carry containers with liquids, pastes, or gels that are bigger than 100ml, with the confusion causing significant problems at security.

The airport's CEO, Nick Barton, has said that passengers are still catching their original flights, but has explained what travellers can do to avoid the problems.

He said: "What passengers can do to help us to help them is to make sure there isn’t a single bottle of fluid or liquid or toothpaste, or whatever it might be, in their cabin bag - so the bag they take on the plane - that is more than 100ml.

"It’s a very simple message but one that we make repeatedly.

"If they can do that, their chances of getting through security increase enormously.

"If people follow their guidance about getting here in good time, but not too early, that’s crucial. Getting here very early means you join the queue with other flights that need to go before you.

"Following your airline direction about when you need to get here is important, that’s typically three-to-four hours before you depart.

"That will allow you to get your bags checked in for the hold and then you can get yourself to security in a way that we can get you through, typically in a reasonable period of time that shouldn;t cause any problems.

"But, we understand the stress and anxiety that people are feeling beforehand and we are doing our very best to minimise that."

The CEO hopes that the issue will be resolved by the school summer holidays and says the airport are putting measures in place to try and reduce queuing and issues at peak times.