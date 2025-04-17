Shropshire Star
Close

Telford & Wrekin Council leader renews calls for M54/M6 link road after multi-million pound boost for road projects

The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has renewed calls for a motorway link road after the authority has received nearly £7 million for highways projects.

Plus
By Luke Powell
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

The borough council has received a £6.89 million cash injection from the Government to support projects in the area over the next 12 months.

It adds to £1.88m of additional maintenance funds which the council received for highways repairs. 

While the funding is set to go towards clamping down on potholes, re-surfacing roads and improving street furniture amongst other improvements, council leader Lee Carter said a link road that would connect the M54 to the M6 north should be at the top of the Government's to-do list. 

The M54.
The M54.
Similar stories
Most popular