Telford & Wrekin Council leader renews calls for M54/M6 link road after multi-million pound boost for road projects

The borough council has received a £6.89 million cash injection from the Government to support projects in the area over the next 12 months.

It adds to £1.88m of additional maintenance funds which the council received for highways repairs.

While the funding is set to go towards clamping down on potholes, re-surfacing roads and improving street furniture amongst other improvements, council leader Lee Carter said a link road that would connect the M54 to the M6 north should be at the top of the Government's to-do list.