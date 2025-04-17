Rail passengers travelling on the Heart of Wales Line face disruption next month as Network Rail carries out a programme of essential maintenance

The line between Llanwrtyd and Pantyffynnon will close from Tuesday, May 6 until Friday, May 23, with replacement bus services running in place of trains between Carmarthen and Swansea to Llandrindod during the works.

Network Rail says the closure will allow engineers to carry out a range of repairs and upgrades designed to improve the resilience and safety of the route.

Engineering teams will use the closure to carry out a series of infrastructure improvements along the route. This includes installing a new cattle grid and undertaking critical repairs to bridges and river defence walls.

Crews will also carry out extensive vegetation management, cutting back trees, hedges and other plants to maintain clear sightlines for train drivers and to prevent overgrowth from interfering with signals or infrastructure. In addition, drainage systems will be upgraded to reduce the risk of flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

The maintenance programme also includes environmental clean-up, with graffiti removal and the clearance of fly-tipped waste along the railway corridor.

Teams are working hard to complete lots of tasks during the closure, which means less disruption to travelling passengers and homes nearby in the future.

Network Rail says the investment is part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe and reliable railway. The track maintenance and infrastructure repairs will support smoother, safer journeys for passengers.

Passengers using the bus replacement service are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

Route director Nick Millington said: “We’d like to thank passengers and local communities for their patience and understanding while we carry out this vital work on the Heart of Wales Line.”

Passengers can also check the latest information at: https://www.journeycheck.com/tfwrail/