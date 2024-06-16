We asked AI what Shrewsbury will look like in the year 3000 - this is what it came up with

Barring a miracle in medical science in the next few years, we'll never know if Busted's prophecy that we'll all be living under water comes true.

But there's so much possibility for change over the intervening centuries. Look how far mankind has come since the turn of the previous millennium.

Could future Britons be toiling under the yoke of alien invaders? If we managed to fast forward a thousand years would we find that climate change has completely upended life and the geography of the British Isles?

In an attempt to find the answers to such existential questions, we turned to the AI image generator NightCafe.

See its predictions for Shrewsbury, as well as other other famous towns and cities such as London, Blackpool and Edinburgh.

There are some dramatic results, and while some towns remain recognisable, some have changed completely - with some major geological changes forecast!

The prompts we set for the AI-tool were: what would the city look like in the year 3,000? And then in a second attempt: what would the city look like in a thousand years.

Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury looks like a deleted scene from the Harry Potter films in NightCafe's vision of the Year 3000. Photo: NightCafe

NightCafe's vision for Shrewsbury in a thousand years looks quite like a throwback to the medieval period rather than anything extremely sci-fi. Photo: NightCafe

Blackpool

This is what Blackpool and its famous seafront could look like in the Year 3,000. Good to know the Lights will still be going but that ominous dark cloud is a tad worrying. Photo: NightCafe

A bit of a different look at Blackpool of the future, as NightCafe suggested the city may have this grand gothic look in a thousand years. Photo: NightCafe

Brighton