The New Saints trio are up for league awards

He is not alone though, as midfielder Danny Redmond and striker Brad Young have also been nominated for player of the season.

It has been an incredible season for TNS which has seen them scoop up two domestic trophies, complete the league season unbeaten with just two draws and reach two other major finals – all under Harrison’s leadership.

His side have surpassed the two-year mark since they last lost a domestic fixture at their Park Hall home.

Redmond on the other hand, has been an ever-present in the Saints midfield. He finished the season getting the most assists in the league and he struck up a formidable partnership with Brad Young.

Young joined from Premier League side Aston Villa in the summer and showed his quality all year round scoring 22 goals in the league – ending as the division’s highest scorer.

He has also been nominated for the young player of the season award.

The club said: “Brad Young has been scintillating this year. He’s played like a player beyond his years at times this campaign at Park Hall and beyond, and he has certainly been a big reason as to why the Saints have won the double this term.

“The striker has proven his worth as one of the most in-form strikers in Europe this year and will look to be a crucial part of TNS’ European campaign this summer.”

The winners will be voted for by the fans combined with an independent panel.

They will be announced at the FAW National Leagues Awards on Saturday, June 8.